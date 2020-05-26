Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.30 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $23.59 or 0.00265082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $57.30 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.03915031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

