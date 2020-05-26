OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) have been trending negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OBA Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OBA Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Get OBA Financial Services alerts:

OBA Financial Services Company Profile

OBA Financial Services, Inc owns 100% of the common stock of OBA Bank (Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of OBA Financial Services, Inc The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through six banking offices located in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for OBA Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBA Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.