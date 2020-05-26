Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 947,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

