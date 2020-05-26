Omni Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Omni has a market cap of $894,003.30 and $129.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00017855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. In the last week, Omni has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00481751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,949 coins and its circulating supply is 562,633 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.