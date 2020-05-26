Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Onespan in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

OSPN traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. 293,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,876. Onespan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.71 million, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,178 shares of company stock worth $7,656,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 480,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 238,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 227,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

