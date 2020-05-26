Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.21-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.8 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.09 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 472,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock worth $138,012. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

