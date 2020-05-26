Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-40.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.84 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Ooma stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $138,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

