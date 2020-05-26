Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.19

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $1.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.03876210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011284 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.