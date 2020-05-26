Origo Hits Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Origo token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Origo has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.03876210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011284 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,068,796 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

