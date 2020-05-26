Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Sells 45,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$184,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,177,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,816,693.20.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$276,620.00.

On Friday, February 28th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.00. 225,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.24.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

