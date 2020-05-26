Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $51.71. 2,134,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,109. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

