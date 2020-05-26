Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to post $235.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.90 million and the highest is $239.30 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $459.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 73.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 1,741,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,460. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.