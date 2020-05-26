Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,868. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

