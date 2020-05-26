Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PANW traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,817. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

