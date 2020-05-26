Pandacoin Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

