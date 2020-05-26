Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,122. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Harrington bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $142,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at $902,826.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,101. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Parsons has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

