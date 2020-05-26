Patron Market Capitalization Achieves $47,369.58 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. Patron has a market capitalization of $47,369.58 and $48.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.02078953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00094838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,502,345 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

