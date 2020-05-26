PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Market Cap of $43.92 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $43.92 million and $558,116.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,722.53 or 0.19356305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.03915031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.