Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $245.54 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.54 million and $121.10 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance and Iquant. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000858 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, BitMart, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Binance, WazirX, Bitrue, CoinEx, Hotbit, BitMax, P2PB2B, Coinbit, Iquant, Sistemkoin, MXC, Bit-Z, Bittrex, CoinPlace, SouthXchange, ABCC, Bitfinex, DDEX, Coinall, ZB.COM, BigONE, OKCoin, C2CX, Kyber Network, KuCoin, FCoin, DigiFinex, TOKOK, BCEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinBene, Crex24, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

