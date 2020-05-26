PayPie Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $40,687.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.02047347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00182763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00060519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

