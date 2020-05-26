Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $11,049.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02073222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

