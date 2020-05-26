Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $24.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 27,624,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

