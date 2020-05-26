Peony (PNY) Market Cap Tops $80,042.56

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Peony has a total market cap of $80,042.56 and approximately $9,065.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,267,315 coins and its circulating supply is 3,147,487 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

