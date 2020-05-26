Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 727,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,564. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

