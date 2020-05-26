Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust stock traded up GBX 4.18 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.83). 403,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. The stock has a market cap of $461.82 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 360.26 ($4.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.29.

About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

