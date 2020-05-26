Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

PGSVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of PGSVY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

