Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 2,374 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,724. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

