Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.85. 1,812,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,585. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.