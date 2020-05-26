Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,508. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.