Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 839 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

