Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $191.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

