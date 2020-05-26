Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,244,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

