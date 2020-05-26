Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,366,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,675,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

