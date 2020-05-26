Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,519,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.27. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

