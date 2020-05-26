Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $9.57 on Tuesday, reaching $304.48. 3,442,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,313. The firm has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

