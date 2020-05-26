Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.82. 5,498,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.39, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.91. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,535 shares of company stock valued at $62,605,556. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

