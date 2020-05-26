Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,922 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. 14,959,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,387,900. The company has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

