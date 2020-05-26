Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 911,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

