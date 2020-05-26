Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives $4.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

PTE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 232,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. Polarityte has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Polarityte by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

