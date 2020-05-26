Polen Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,145,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,014,692 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Visa worth $1,312,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.86. 5,606,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.49. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

