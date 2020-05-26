Polis Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00008207 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $5,205.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

