PotCoin Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $721.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,873.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.02306716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.02584176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00482645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00692876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00076263 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00516994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,938,701 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

