Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,293. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $228,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,086 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

