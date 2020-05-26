Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. 379,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,554. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.