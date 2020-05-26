Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.95. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.