Project Pai Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.00 million and $245,468.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.36 or 0.03913201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003961 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,675,903,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,466,436,504 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

