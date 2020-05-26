Proton Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $581,386.42 and $168,828.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.03851676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

