Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $1.12 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.03871866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031815 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,139,753 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

