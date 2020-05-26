Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,596.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. Qbao has a total market cap of $295,732.48 and approximately $3,596.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

