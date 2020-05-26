QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.40 ($4.49).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 15th.

LON QQ traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 300.60 ($3.95). 1,060,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

